taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5709
Euro
6.3004
Altın
1313.385
Borsa
101460.59
Gram Altın
234.894

New Zealand broadcast Muslim call to pray on TV, radio

Nationwide silence observed to show respect for victims of Christchurch terror attacks.

AA | 22.03.2019 - 14:14..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

New Zealand broadcast the Muslim call for prayer on national television and radio Friday as a sign of solidarity with that community after recent terror attacks in the country.

TWO MINUTES OF SILENCE

Friday marked exactly one week since the attacks in which at least 50 Muslims were killed when a terrorist opened fire on worshipers during weekly Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch.

New Zealand broadcast Muslim call to pray on TV, radio

Memorial services were held in all provinces of New Zealand and two minutes of silence were observed as a mark of respect for the victims.

ENCOURAGED WOMEN TO WEAR HEADSCARVES

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday encouraged women to wear headscarves when attending the two minutes of silence. Ardern joined thousands gathered in Christchurch for prayers outside Hagley mosque.

New Zealand broadcast Muslim call to pray on TV, radio

"New Zealand mourns with you, we are one," she said, according to TRT World. A New Zealander spearheaded an event Thursday to show solidarity with the victims. Raewyn Rasch started the Scarves in Solidarity campaign, encouraging women to wear a scarf around their heads to support Muslim women in Christchurch.

New Zealand broadcast Muslim call to pray on TV, radio

International attention has been drawn to New Zealand since last week’s terror attacks, bringing the rising Islamophobia in Western countries to focus.The terrorist streamed the massacre for 17 minutes on his social media platform. Brenton Harrison Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian, is charged with the massacre.

New Zealand broadcast Muslim call to pray on TV, radio WATCH

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Survivor yarışmacısı tepkiler üzerine hesaplarını gizledi

Survivor yarışmacısı tepkiler üzerine hesaplarını gizledi

142
Dolar güne 5,58'den başladı

Dolar güne 5,58'den başladı

257
Şanlıurfa'dan çıkan araç direkt Avrupa'ya gidebilecek

Şanlıurfa'dan çıkan araç direkt Avrupa'ya gidebilecek

133
Senegalli yolcuya 'terörist misin' diye sordu

Senegalli yolcuya 'terörist misin' diye sordu

513
Ardern, Hz. Muhammed'in hadisi ile acısını anlattı

Ardern, Hz. Muhammed'in hadisi ile acısını anlattı

130
Albay İrevül'ün tepkisine destek geldi

Albay İrevül'ün tepkisine destek geldi

439
Yeni Zelanda devlet televizyonundan canlı ezan okundu

Yeni Zelanda devlet televizyonundan canlı ezan okundu

146
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir