New Zealand PM receives death threats on social media

A Twitter post containing a photo of a gun and captioned "You are next" was sent to the Prime Minister.

Haber Merkezi | 22.03.2019 - 10:17..
According to the NZ Herald, police in New Zealand are investigating death threats sent to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on social media. An image of a gun was sent to Ardern two days ago with the caption, "you are next".

New Zealand PM receives death threats on social media

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office said the social media company "seems to have algorithms for everything else and they owe the public a duty of care". The Twitter account was suspended around 4 pm on Friday.

The suspended account was loaded with anti-Islamic, white supremacist hate speech.

