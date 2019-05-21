taraftar değil haberciyiz
New Zealand police file country’s first terrorism charge

The charge was the first under New Zealand’s terrorism suppression legislation, introduced in 2002, after Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.

REUTERS | 21.05.2019 - 13:57..
  World
  2. World
New Zealand police have charged the man accused of murder in shootings at two Christchurch mosques in March with engaging in a terrorist act, the first time such a charge had been brought in the country’s history, they said on Tuesday.

TERRORIST FACES A TOTAL OF 51 CHARGES OF MURDER

In an attack broadcast live on Facebook, a lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers on March 15, killing 51 worshippers and wounding dozens of people.

New Zealand police file country’s first terrorism charge

Tuesday’s charge under terrorism suppression legislation was filed against Brenton Tarrant, police said.

“The charge will allege that a terrorist act was carried out in Christchurch,” Commissioner of Police Mike Bush said in a statement.

New Zealand police file country’s first terrorism charge

An additional charge of murder and two more charges of attempted murder have also been filed against Tarrant, so that the suspected white supremacist faces a total of 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder.

