New Zealand terorıst to face 50 murder charges

The man accused of carrying out last month’s terrorist attacks on two New Zealand mosques will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges, local police said on Thursday.

"OTHER CHARGES ARE STILL UNDER CONSIDERATION"

He will be appearing at the High Court in Christchurch on Friday, they said on Twitter. "Other charges are still under consideration. As the case is before the court, the police are not in a position to comment further," they said.

At least 50 Muslim worshippers were massacred, with as many injured, in an alleged white supremacist terror attack by an Australian-born man on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 15.