taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.65185
Euro
6.3641
Altın
1292.985
Borsa
94441.1
Gram Altın
235.158

New Zealand terorıst to face 50 murder charges

The gunman will appear in High Court on Friday, other charges under consideration.

AA | 04.04.2019 - 09:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The man accused of carrying out last month’s terrorist attacks on two New Zealand mosques will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges, local police said on Thursday.

"OTHER CHARGES ARE STILL UNDER CONSIDERATION"

He will be appearing at the High Court in Christchurch on Friday, they said on Twitter. "Other charges are still under consideration. As the case is before the court, the police are not in a position to comment further," they said.

New Zealand terorıst to face 50 murder charges

At least 50 Muslim worshippers were massacred, with as many injured, in an alleged white supremacist terror attack by an Australian-born man on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 15.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
21 ilde oylar yeniden sayılıyor

21 ilde oylar yeniden sayılıyor

157
Borisov: Türkiye’nin S-400'den vazgeçeceğini düşünmüyoruz

Borisov: Türkiye’nin S-400'den vazgeçeceğini düşünmüyoruz

83
ABD yine tehdit dolu açıklamalar yaptı

ABD yine tehdit dolu açıklamalar yaptı

111
HDP revizyon kararı aldı

HDP revizyon kararı aldı

33
CHP Sözcüsü: Sonuçta çok fazla değişiklik yok

CHP Sözcüsü: Sonuçta çok fazla değişiklik yok

50
ABD Dışişleri'nin yeni sözcüsü Morgan Ortagus oldu

ABD Dışişleri'nin yeni sözcüsü Morgan Ortagus oldu

26
Trump, babasının Almanya'da doğduğunu savundu

Trump, babasının Almanya'da doğduğunu savundu

24
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir