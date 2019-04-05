taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5982
Euro
6.289
Altın
1288.87
Borsa
98336.85
Gram Altın
231.937

New Zealand terrorist suspect appears in court

Australian terrorist accused of carrying out the worst mass terror attack in history has appeared in court, where he was formally charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 attempted murder counts.

AA | 05.04.2019 - 09:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The man accused of carrying out last month’s terrorist attacks on two New Zealand mosques appeared Friday for a hearing at the Christchurch High Court.

HE WAS ORDERED PASS THROUGH THE MENTAL HEALTH ASSESSMENT

The suspect, Australian-born Brenton Tarrant, appeared via video link from Auckland’s Paremoremo Prison, New Zealand’s only maximum-security prison. Tarrant, 28, was charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 counts of attempted murder. Justice Cameron Mander ordered that Tarrant undergo two mental health assessments to determine whether he is fit to stand trial. Mander said the tests are a normal step and there is no other reason behind them. He will be remanded in custody until the next hearing on June 14.

New Zealand terrorist suspect appears in court

At least 50 Muslim worshippers were massacred and as many injured in an alleged white supremacist terror attack by a man on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 15.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Şenocak: Oylarımız artmaya devam ediyor

Şenocak: Oylarımız artmaya devam ediyor

196
Atatürk Havalimanı'nda taşınma başladı

Atatürk Havalimanı'nda taşınma başladı

48
Boeing, hatayı açıklayıp özür diledi

Boeing, hatayı açıklayıp özür diledi

58
Camilere saldıran terörist hakim karşısında

Camilere saldıran terörist hakim karşısında

46
Uzunlu Belediye Başkanı makam kapısını söktü

Uzunlu Belediye Başkanı makam kapısını söktü

42
Sadi Güven: İtirazlar hakkında açıklama yapmayacağım

Sadi Güven: İtirazlar hakkında açıklama yapmayacağım

36
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nun hedefi iktidar

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nun hedefi iktidar

235
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir