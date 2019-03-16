taraftar değil haberciyiz
New Zealand terrorist to remain in custody

The terrorist flashed an apparent “white power” gesture as he faced court over a massacre which prompted New Zealand's prime minister to vow to toughen the country’s gun laws.

AA | 16.03.2019 - 09:07..
A court in New Zealand decided Saturday that the terrorist charged with murder in a terror attack would remain in custody until April 5.

RACIST GESTURE

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, would remain imprisoned without a plea and he did not request bail during his appearance at Christchurch District Court.

Tarrant used his right hand to flash an inverted “OK” symbol, a gesture sometimes associated with support for white power.

New Zealand terrorist to remain in custody

Police said earlier Saturday the court would be closed to the public during Tarrant’s appearance. The precaution was taken because of a high-security risk, according to police in a statement that said the court will be open to the media.

New Zealand terrorist to remain in custody

Tarrant opened fire on worshippers during Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch. Four suspects -- three men and one woman -- were detained. One of the suspects have reportedly released.

