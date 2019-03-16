New Zealand terrorist to remain in custody

A court in New Zealand decided Saturday that the terrorist charged with murder in a terror attack would remain in custody until April 5.

RACIST GESTURE

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, would remain imprisoned without a plea and he did not request bail during his appearance at Christchurch District Court.

Tarrant used his right hand to flash an inverted “OK” symbol, a gesture sometimes associated with support for white power.

Police said earlier Saturday the court would be closed to the public during Tarrant’s appearance. The precaution was taken because of a high-security risk, according to police in a statement that said the court will be open to the media.

Tarrant opened fire on worshippers during Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch. Four suspects -- three men and one woman -- were detained. One of the suspects have reportedly released.