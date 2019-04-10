taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6897
Euro
6.4019
Altın
1306.205
Borsa
97108.38
Gram Altın
238.524

New Zealand votes to amend gun laws after terror attack

Less than a month after a massacre of Muslims during Friday prayers, New Zealand’s Parliament on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed a bill restricting the use of semiautomatic weapons.

AA | 10.04.2019 - 16:27..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The government led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern brought in the bill just after the March 15 attack at two Christchurch mosques by an accused white supremacist, killing 51 people and injuring dozens more.

PARLIAMENT CAME TOGETHER TO ACT SWIFTLY

The law change had near unanimous support, passing by 119-1, Radio New Zealand reported, adding that the bill now only needs to be signed off by the governor general -- a formality -- before it becomes law.

The bill bans military-style semiautomatic weapons and parts that can be used to assemble prohibited firearms.

New Zealand votes to amend gun laws after terror attack

Ardern hailed how Parliament “came together to act swiftly” to pass the bill.

In Parliament, Ardern said how New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush told her after the shootings that “the gunman had obtained his firepower legally,” reported The New Zealand Herald.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Tanju Özcan talimatını yineledi: Suriyelilere ekmek yok

Tanju Özcan talimatını yineledi: Suriyelilere ekmek yok

693
Netanyahu seçim zaferini ilan etti

Netanyahu seçim zaferini ilan etti

144
Erdoğan: İstanbul'daki itirazın takipçisiyiz

Erdoğan: İstanbul'daki itirazın takipçisiyiz

678
Tolga Çevik: Oyları Katarlılar saysın

Tolga Çevik: Oyları Katarlılar saysın

615
Muş, nisan ayında 6 metre karla mücadele ediyor

Muş, nisan ayında 6 metre karla mücadele ediyor

55
ABD senatörlerinden Türkiye'ye S-400 tehdidi

ABD senatörlerinden Türkiye'ye S-400 tehdidi

401
İngiltere ile Rumlar arasında yeni anlaşma

İngiltere ile Rumlar arasında yeni anlaşma

210
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir