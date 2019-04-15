NGO cites progress in talks on jailed Palestinians

Talks have seen progress between hunger-striking Palestinians detainees and the Israeli Prison Service (IPS), a Palestinian NGO said on Monday.

NEW DECISIONS FOR PRISONERS

Scores of Palestinians inmates in Israeli prisons have been on an open-ended hunger strike, which has been underway for eight consecutive days so far. "IPS has agreed to install public phones for the first time inside the prisons," the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

It said a session of talks will be held on Monday between representatives of prisoners and IPS at Rimon prison, which could result in "signing an agreement that would end the hunger strike".

Palestinian inmates, for their part, say the signal-jamming devices pose serious health risks. According to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority's Committee for Prisoners' Affairs, the total number of Palestinians now in Israeli custody stands at 5,700, including numerous women and children.