A Turkish charity is gearing up to deliver humanitarian aid in 120 countries during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, starting on May 5.

HUMANITARIAN AID IN 120 COUNTRIES

The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (İHH) said in a statement on Wednesday it will deliver food packs, hygiene kits, clothing, toys and sweets to at least 3 million people in war-torn countries.

The countries where aid will be sent include Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Palestine, Bangladesh, Iraq, and Myanmar.