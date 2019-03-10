Nigeria: 50 Boko Haram militants killed

No fewer than 50 Boko Haram militants were killed on Saturday in two encounters with the West African regional troops who foiled the terrorists’ attack on their base in a town straddling Niger and Niger Republic.

Timothy Antigha, spokesman for the regional army, said in a statement early Sunday that 27 militants fell during their attacks on troops’ position in Gueskerou, a community about 30 kilometers from Diffa in Niger Republic.

He said the troops also destroyed six gun trucks and capturing several equipment, arms and ammunition belonging to the militants.

Antigha said additional 23 terrorists died in a face off with soldiers in Mallam Fatori area of northeastern Borno state while large cache of weapons -- including 20 rifles three machine guns and seven gun trucks -- were seized from them or destroyed.