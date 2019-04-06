taraftar değil haberciyiz
Nigeria's chief justice resigned

Nigeria's most senior judge has resigned, his lawyer said on Friday, less than two months after he was charged with non-declaration of assets that government critics said was politically motivated.

Nigeria’s ruling party confirmed Friday that embattled chief justice Walter Onnoghen has resigned, roughly two months after being suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari over corruption allegations.

"HE'S ABUSING HIS MISSION"

Onnoghen's resignation showed that Buhari was right to have suspended him in the wake of claims that he was abusing his office and had not declared his assets, said Lanre Onilu, spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The allegations were too serious and we know that the president does not act on frivolities,” Onilu said. His resignation comes after the National Judicial Council, the country's highest judicial body, recommended his compulsory retirement as a result of the allegations.

Onnoghen has denied the allegations. He is currently facing trial at the country's Code of Conduct Tribunal over charges of non-disclosure of assets and unlawful foreign accounts.

