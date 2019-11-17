taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7428
Euro
6.3503
Altın
1466.93
Borsa
105379.71
Gram Altın
270.869
Bitcoin
48622.57

Nine civilians killed in Russian airstrike

Following the airstrikes, civil defense teams launched search and rescue efforts.

AA | 17.11.2019 - 14:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

In an area of northwestern Syria supposed to be free of acts of aggression, on Sunday at least nine civilians were killed and 10 injured in Russian airstrikes, a local civil defense agency said.

DEATH TOLL MAY RISE

The Russian warplanes carried out airstrikes on the villages of Bsakla, Uraynibah and two other villages in the northwestern province of Idlib, according to the Syrian opposition’s aircraft observatory.

Nine civilians killed in Russian airstrike

The Assad regime also carried out mortar, gun, and rocket attacks in the Kafr Nabl district and three other villages of Idlib.

The death toll from the attacks on residential areas in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the last month totals 75, including 13 children, said the White Helmets civil defense group.

Additionally, in the first half of November the attacks of the Assad regime and its supporter Russia have displaced some 40,000 civilians within the Idlib de-escalation zone, according to Syria’s Response Coordination Group, a local NGO.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İran İçişleri: Düzeni bozan protestolara müdahale edilecek

İran İçişleri: Düzeni bozan protestolara müdahale edilecek

110
TAI'de Kotil Ailesi'nin üyeleri var

TAI'de Kotil Ailesi'nin üyeleri var

294
Kruse'nin nargile keyfi

Kruse'nin nargile keyfi

63
Çin'in Sincan'daki baskı politikasının belgeleri sızdı

Çin'in Sincan'daki baskı politikasının belgeleri sızdı

186
Avukatın etek boyunu ölçen hakim göreve başladı

Avukatın etek boyunu ölçen hakim göreve başladı

143
Pompeo'dan İranlı protestoculara: ABD yanınızda

Pompeo'dan İranlı protestoculara: ABD yanınızda

200
Şenol Güneş: Son maça en iyi 11 ile çıkacağız

Şenol Güneş: Son maça en iyi 11 ile çıkacağız

31
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir