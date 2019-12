Russian airstrikes killed at least nine civilians in Syria’s Idlib, a local civil defense agency said.

Under the agreement, the acts of violence are prohibited in the de-escalation zone.

SEARCH AND RESCUE EFFORTS ARE CONTINUING

Local sorces said that Russian warplanes hit the district of Maarat al-Numan, as well as a number of villages overnight.

Russian warplanes also targeted the routes Syrians take towards theTurkish border to escape the bombings on the residential area.