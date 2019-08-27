Nine Daesh suspects arrested in Turkey’s Adana province

Nine people were arrested in Turkey’s southern Adana province over their suspected links to the Daesh terror group, security sources said on Tuesday.

SUSPECTS WERE ALLEGED TO BE ACTIVE IN THE GROUP

The arrests came after police squads raided suspected locations thought to be used by Daesh terrorists, according to sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were alleged to be active in the group and to recruit terrorists for Daesh.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.