Nissan ex-CEO Ghosn released

The Tokyo District Court, which had earlier granted Ghosn bail, said it had rejected an appeal by prosecutors who had sought to keep him in prison, pending his trial for financial misconduct.

REUTERS | 07.03.2019 - 16:50..
The decision paves the way for Ghosn’s release as early as Wednesday and marks a victory for his new legal team, brought in last month and spearheaded by a lawyer known as “the Razor” for his success in several high-profile cases. On what was Ghosn’s third bail request, the court accepted defense lawyers’ assurances that he would submit to extensive surveillance.

"I AM GRATEFUL FOR ALL WHO HAVE STOOD BY ME"

The release would allow Ghosn the architect of Nissan’s automaking partnership with France’s Renault and one of the industry’s most celebrated executives - to meet his lawyers frequently and build a defense ahead of his trial. Ghosn faces charges of aggravated breach of trust and under-reporting his compensation to the tune of $82 million at Nissan for nearly a decade.

“I am extremely grateful for my family and friends who have stood by me throughout this terrible ordeal,” Ghosn said in a statement.

“I am innocent and totally committed to vigorously defending myself in a fair trial against these meritless and unsubstantiated accusations.” he said.

PUBLIC OPINION HAVE PLAYED AN IMPORTANT ROLE

Nissan declined to comment on the bail decision, which comes a day after the head of Ghosn’s new legal team said he was optimistic the executive would be released with a promise to submit to surveillance.

Public opinion is likely to have played a role in the court’s bail decision, said Shin Ushijima, a former prosecutor and lawyer. “The court was partly influenced by the opinion of the entire world,” Ushijima said. “People in general thought (the detention period) is too long. This will change Japan’s criminal procedures.” he added.

