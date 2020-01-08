taraftar değil haberciyiz
No casualties in Iran missile strike, Iraqi authorities say

The Interior Ministry of the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq confirmed no casualties in the US base the attack.

AA | 08.01.2020 - 12:41..
Iraqi authorities on Wednesday reported that there had been no casualties following Iran's missile strike targeting two US military bases in Iraq.

22 MISSILES FELL ON IRAQI TERRITORY

Iraq's state-run Security Media Network said in a written statement that 22 missiles had fallen on Iraqi territory. "Seventeen of these rockets hit Ain Al-Assad airbase […] and five missiles fell on Erbil city," the network said.

Earlier Wednesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

The missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases where US military and coalition personnel are stationed in response to the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

