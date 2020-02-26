taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1483
Euro
6.6835
Altın
1645.3
Borsa
114551.72
Gram Altın
325.02
Bitcoin
56634.55

No confirmed cases in country, Turkish minister says

Turkish citizens returning from Iran amid coronavirus fears tested negative for the disease on Tuesday.

AA | 26.02.2020 - 10:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A total of 132 Turkish citizens arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara earlier Tuesday, after they were evacuated from Iran where 15 deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed.

"WE WILL USE EVERY MEANS AVAILABLE TO BRING TURKİSH CITIZENS"

The evacuees are in 14-day quarantine in a hospital.

Koca said there is no confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey thanks to the effective measures against the disease.

No confirmed cases in country, Turkish minister says

“We decided to land the plane to Ankara after noticing signs of cough without fever with some passengers, and also learning that some of the passengers had visited Qom and Mashhad cities of Iran,” he told reporters, referring to the two cities where the virus was found in Iran.

"There is an experienced team in Ankara and this is the main reason behind the decision to alter plans to land in Istanbul," he added.

No confirmed cases in country, Turkish minister says

He stressed that Iranian citizens are allowed to go home but Turkish citizens are banned from Iran. “If Turkish citizens want to come home from Iran, we will use every means available to bring them,” he added.

Turkey will send cargo planes loaded with aid to China in the coming days, and diagnostic kits to Iran on Wednesday to meet the country's demand.

İlginizi Çekebilir
President Erdoğan to meet Putin, Merkel, Macron in March
Turkish President said that the meeting will focus on the humanitarian crisis in Syria’s Idlib.
Turkey suspends railway services amid virus fear
The move came as the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has been increasing, with the latest official death toll at 12.
Turkey’s 3rd drill ship expected to operate soon
Turkish minister of energy and natural resources has announced that the purchase of the third drill ship from Britain had come to an end.
International arrival flights from Iran halted by Turkey
After the measures have been taken, all the passengers coming from Iran to Turkey have been checked by the health officials.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Koronavirüs vakaları Türkiye'nin çevresini sarıyor
Koronavirüs vakaları Türkiye'nin çevresini sarıyor
276
Özgür Duran'ın avukatları açıklamalarda bulundu
Özgür Duran'ın avukatları açıklamalarda bulundu
292
Abdülhamid Han'ın tahtı 100 bin liraya satıldı
Abdülhamid Han'ın tahtı 100 bin liraya satıldı
208
İyi Parti'de ittifak tartışmaları
İyi Parti'de ittifak tartışmaları
241
Defne Samyeli, Palandöken'de
Defne Samyeli, Palandöken'de
155
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları
15
Hikmet Köksal öldü
Hikmet Köksal öldü
209
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir