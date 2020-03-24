No confirmed coronavirus cases among Turkish army

There are no confirmed cases among Turkish military staff, the country’s defense minister said Tuesday.

"NO INCIDENTS SO FAR"

“We have not had any incidents so far, and we will complete our duties without one,” Hulusi Akar said in a press conference.

Akar also announced that a center to mitigate the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the Turkish Armed Forces was established.

The center aims to monitor and manage the measures against the virus in military units and headquarters.

The armed forces are also producing medical masks and sanitizers, Akar said, adding: “We aim to meet the needs of not only the Turkish Armed Forces but all of our people by increasing the production.”