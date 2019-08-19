taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5648
Euro
6.1757
Altın
1508.33
Borsa
95734.17
Gram Altın
269.865

No-deal Brexit to drag UK to food, fuel and drug crisis

A Brexit preparation document leaked to the Sunday Times revealed that the Johnson government will be braced for the worst.

REUTERS | 19.08.2019 - 09:38..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Britain will face shortages of fuel, food and medicine if it leaves the European Union without a transition deal, according to leaked official documents reported by the Sunday Times whose interpretation was immediately contested by ministers.

"This is not Project Fear—this is the most realistic assessment of what the public face with no deal. These are likely, basic, reasonable scenarios—not the worst case," a senior government source told the Sunday Times.

MEDICAL SUPPLIES COMING FROM EU WILL BE EFFECTED

The United Kingdom would likely face food, fuel and medicine shortages if it crashes out of the bloc without a transition deal, according to the forecasts compiled by the Cabinet Office under the code name "Operation Yellowhammer."

No-deal Brexit to drag UK to food, fuel and drug crisis


Medical supplies coming from Europe will be "vulnerable to severe extended delays," and the availability of fresh food will be reduced, causing prices to rise, the newspaper reported. It added that the public and businesses remain largely unprepared for a no-deal Brexit, and that growing "EU exit fatigue" had hampered contingency planning.

No-deal Brexit to drag UK to food, fuel and drug crisis

The Times said up to 85% of lorries using the main Channel crossings may not be ready for French customs, meaning disruption at ports would potentially last up to three months before the flow of traffic improved.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Diyarbakır, Van ve Mardin belediyelerine operasyon

Diyarbakır, Van ve Mardin belediyelerine operasyon

360
Kayyum atanan HDP'li belediyelerle ilgili gerekçeli karar

Kayyum atanan HDP'li belediyelerle ilgili gerekçeli karar

182
Hükümet, memurlar için yeni zam teklifini sundu

Hükümet, memurlar için yeni zam teklifini sundu

176
Ünal Karaman, sahada ufak bir kaza geçirdi

Ünal Karaman, sahada ufak bir kaza geçirdi

34
Unkapanı'nın 'Cici Babası' selde hayatını kaybetti

Unkapanı'nın 'Cici Babası' selde hayatını kaybetti

45
Yer altı Çarşısı esnafı, ıslanan ürünlerini miting alanına serdi

Yer altı Çarşısı esnafı, ıslanan ürünlerini miting alanına serdi

50
Bodrum ve Milas'taki yangınlarda kundaklama şüphesi

Bodrum ve Milas'taki yangınlarda kundaklama şüphesi

38
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir