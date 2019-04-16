taraftar değil haberciyiz
No evidence of arson at Notre Dame

The fire that tore through Notre-Dame cathedral was probably caused by accident, French prosecutors said on Tuesday.

AA | 16.04.2019 - 16:25..
Prosecutors have ruled out the possibility of arson in Monday's massive fire which gutted Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

PROSECUTORS RULE OUT ARSON AT NOTRE DAME

“We are favoring the theory of an accident. Nothing indicates this was a deliberate act," Paris public prosecutor Remy Heitz told reporters on Tuesday.

No evidence of arson at Notre Dame

French investigators will interrogate the employees of construction companies involved in renovation work at the cathedral, Heitz said, adding that they are doing their best to learn the cause of the fire.

No evidence of arson at Notre Dame

Fire-fighters managed to douse the fire late on Monday after eight-and-a-half hours. The fire caused the roof of the 850-year-old church to collapse.

No evidence of arson at Notre Dame

President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to rebuild the cathedral and launch a national fundraising campaign for the restoration.

No evidence of arson at Notre Dame

One of the city’s most important tourist spots, Notre Dame which means 'Our Lady' dates back to the 14th century.

