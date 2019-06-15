taraftar değil haberciyiz
No evidence of Iran role in attacks, says Labour party leader

Jeremy Corbyn pathetic, after he questioned whether the UK had credible evidence Iran was behind attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

AA | 15.06.2019 - 17:48..
The leader of Britain’s opposition has said there is no “credible evidence” that Iran was responsible for attacks on two oil tankers on Friday, urging the government to refrain from escalating tensions in the region.

"IRAN HAS NO CRIME"

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said late Friday that the government’s response risked increasing the threat of war with Iran following the foreign office’s conclusion that Iran is almost certainly behind the attacks.

“Britain should act to ease tensions in the Gulf, not fuel a military escalation that began with US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement,” Corbyn said on Twitter, warning that “without credible evidence about the tanker attacks, the government’s rhetoric will only increase the threat of war.”

No evidence of Iran role in attacks, says Labour party leader

Jeremy Hunt, the foreign secretary, criticized Corbyn’s statement on Twitter, calling it “pathetic and predictable” and that “from Salisbury to the Middle East, why can he never bring himself to back British allies, British intelligence or British interests?”

The shadow foreign secretary, Emily Thornberry, said on Saturday that independent evidence should be brought forward that shows who was responsible for the attacks but warned the government from getting dragged into a large-scale war.

