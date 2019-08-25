taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.759
Euro
6.417
Altın
1527.06
Borsa
97149.04
Gram Altın
282.791

No formal mandate from G7 on Iran, says Macron

Macron, who has pushed mediation efforts in recent weeks to avoid a further deterioration in the region, had told that the G7 had agreed on joint action on Iran.

REUTERS | 25.08.2019 - 16:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had not been given a formal mandate from G7 leaders to pass messages to Iran, but that he would continue to hold talks with Tehran in the coming weeks to defuse tensions.

"NO MEMBER OF THE G7 WANTS IRAN TO GET A NUCLEAR BOMB"

"We had a discussion yesterday on Iran and that enabled us to establish two common lines: no member of the G7 wants Iran to get a nuclear bomb and all the members of the G7 are deeply attached to stability and peace in the region," Macron said, adding that both he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had taken initiatives on Iran.

No formal mandate from G7 on Iran, says Macron

"But there is no formal G7 mandate that is given so there are initiatives that will continue to be taken to reach these two objectives," he said.

French presidency said G7 leaders had even agreed that Macron should hold talks and pass on messages to Iran after they discussed the issue over dinner.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Osman Gökçek: Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı Beyaz TV'de olmayacak

Osman Gökçek: Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı Beyaz TV'de olmayacak

344
Türkiye’de bireysel silahlanma: 100 kişiden 12'si silahlı

Türkiye’de bireysel silahlanma: 100 kişiden 12'si silahlı

140
Irak'ın kuzeyinde çatışma: 3 şehit, 7 yaralı

Irak'ın kuzeyinde çatışma: 3 şehit, 7 yaralı

284
Diyarbakırlı anne, oğlunu terör örgütünden kurtardı

Diyarbakırlı anne, oğlunu terör örgütünden kurtardı

150
Donald Trump-Boris Johnson bir araya geldi

Donald Trump-Boris Johnson bir araya geldi

181
Katar, Gazze'de yoksul ailelere 10 milyon dolar dağıttı

Katar, Gazze'de yoksul ailelere 10 milyon dolar dağıttı

146
Ersun Yanal: Oyunu beğenmedim, sorumlu benim

Ersun Yanal: Oyunu beğenmedim, sorumlu benim

90
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir