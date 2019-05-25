taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0775
Euro
6.824
Altın
1284.92
Borsa
86072.28
Gram Altın
251.137

‘No nuclear talks unless US changes position’

N.Korea said that nuclear negotiations with US will never resume unless the Trump administration moves away from what Pyongyang described as unilateral demands for disarmament.

AA | 25.05.2019 - 09:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

North Korea on Friday asked the US to put aside its "current method" in negotiations to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

N.KOREA BLASTS US POSITION IN NUCLEAR TALKS

"Unless US comes forward with a new method of calculation, the DPRK (Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea) -US dialogue will never be resumed," a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson told state run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Pyongyang claimed that it discontinued its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests in view of negotiations between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

‘No nuclear talks unless US changes position’

Lamenting that the US did not respond to North Korea's goodwill, the spokesperson accused Washington of deliberately "pushing the talks to a rupture" by demanding the DPRK disarm unilaterally.

Referring to the failed summit in Hanoi last February, Pyongyang blamed the "arbitrary and dishonest position" of the US for setbacks to the meeting. "We also took a broadminded step towards the realization of the repatriation of the American POW/MIA remains," the spokesperson added.

Trump walked out of the summit last February when he claimed he could not agree to all of Kim's demands.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
17 yaşındaki genç mezarlıkta kendisini astı

17 yaşındaki genç mezarlıkta kendisini astı

23
Bitlis-Tatvan kırsalında 4 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi

Bitlis-Tatvan kırsalında 4 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi

36
Askerden nişanlısına konserde sürpriz evlilik teklifi

Askerden nişanlısına konserde sürpriz evlilik teklifi

26
Trump yönetiminden Körfez'e silah satışına bypass

Trump yönetiminden Körfez'e silah satışına bypass

30
Eski HDP milletvekilinin kardeşi terörden tutuklandı

Eski HDP milletvekilinin kardeşi terörden tutuklandı

17
İzmir’de bin 500 yıllık yahudi yazması ele geçirildi

İzmir’de bin 500 yıllık yahudi yazması ele geçirildi

22
Aydın’da pitbull dehşeti

Aydın’da pitbull dehşeti

31
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir