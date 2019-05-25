Turkey has actualized its commitments “from Afghanistan to the Adriatic and we will continue to do,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Friday.

"TURKEY FULFILL DOMESTIC NATO DUTIES"

"No one can talk about Turkey's relations with NATO negatively,” he said while speaking at the closing ceremony of 'Anatolian's Anka' military drill in Konya province. "We have completely fulfilled commitments to notably NATO and international organizations, as well as national duties."

Akar said the fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group Ankara accuses of being behind a defeated coup, is not finished. “When new information and documents came to light, we did what we need to do and we will continue," he said.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured, according to authorities. The terror group is also accused of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Among attendees were Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, Land Forces Commander Ümit Dündar, Naval Forces Commander Adnan Özbal, Air Forces Commander Hasan Küçükakyüz at the 3rd Main Jet Base. Azerbaijan, the UK, Qatar, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Pakistan and Romania participated in the drill.