'No plan to stop attacks on Gaza'

The source went on to assert that currently there are no plans to stop the extensive attacks.

AA | 05.05.2019 - 13:55..
An Israel military source has ruled out the possibility of halting attacks on the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

"WE WILL CONTINUE THE ATTACK"

Tel Aviv faces a challenge to deal with barrage launchers in the enclave, Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz reported citing an anonymous senior military source. The attacks, the source said, mainly focus on targets of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Palestinian groups.

'No plan to stop attacks on Gaza'

In a related development, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement that Israeli forces targeted a building used as the headquarters of “Hamas' military intelligence and public security” in the Remal neighborhood of Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli jets continued to raid several areas in the Gaza Strip after midnight.

'No plan to stop attacks on Gaza'

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli warplanes targeted two positions of Palestinian resistance factions in the northern part of the enclave, a naval police building in the Gaza seaport and a civilian house in Khan Yunis city. The raids completely destroyed the targeted house and severely damaged a number of houses surrounding the other targeted sites.

'No plan to stop attacks on Gaza'

On Saturday, a building where Anadolu Agency’s office in Gaza is located was targeted by Israeli warplanes. No deaths or injuries were reported in the attack.

The strikes occurred following reports that two Israeli soldiers had been injured by gunfire near the Gaza-Israel buffer zone on Friday.

