No YPG forces in US’ safe zone plan with Turkey

Pentagon had announced that a few hundred troops would remain in Syria after the US pullout in order to create a safe zone along the Turkey-Syria border. US President Donald Trump had also announced the safe zone plan in Syria after his meetings with President Erdoğan.

NO YPG FORCES ON THE SAFE ZONE

Trump had expressed the desire to work together to address Turkey’s security concerns in northeast Syria while stressing the importance to the United States that Turkey does not mistreat the PYD/YPG.

President Erdoğan had said that Turkey expected the safe zone to be set up within a few months, otherwise, the country would establish a buffer area without the help of other nations. He had added that the zone will aim to protect Turkey from "terrorists", referring to the US-backed YPG terror organization that controls areas in northeastern Syria along the Turkish border.

US government has changed its policy after Turkey’s decisive statements.

“Washington is working with Turkey on a safe zone of some length along the Turkish border and the zone would have no YPG/PKK forces,” the US Special Representative for Syria Engagement said. "We’re working with Turkey to have a safe zone of some length along the Turkish border where there would be no YPG forces because Turkey feels very nervous about the YPG and their ties to the PKK.” James Jeffrey, who also serves as the special envoy for the anti-Daesh coalition, said at a news conference at the State Department.