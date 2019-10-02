taraftar değil haberciyiz
North Korea fires ballistic missiles

North Korea fired a missile off its east coast on Wednesday that South Korea said may have been launched from a submarine.

AA | 02.10.2019 - 08:55..
North Korea launched short-range projectiles into open water from its east coast Wednesday morning, just a day after announcing it would hold working-level negotiations with the United States this weekend.

According to local news agency Yonhap, the unidentified projectiles were spotted by South Korea's military, but Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff provided no further details that would indicate the type of missiles tested.

This was the 11th round of missile launches by the North this year alone.

Even though US President Donald Trump has indicated a willingness to tolerate short-range tests, the timing may have surprised onlookers given the plan for dialogue this Saturday.

However, North Korea's state-run media was highly critical of Seoul on Wednesday following South Korea's demonstration of newly purchased U.S.-made F-35 stealth fighter jets during an Armed Forces Day ceremony the previous day.

