North Korea fires short-range projectiles into East Sea

North Korea fired several short-range projectiles from its east coast on Saturday, South Korea’s military said.

04.05.2019
North Korea fired unidentified short-range missiles in the direction of the East Sea on Saturday, according to South Korea’s state-run Yonhap News Agency.

"MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF MISSILES"

Yonhap cited South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying the North “fired multiple rounds of unidentified missiles from its east coast town of Wonsan in the northeastern direction between 9:06 a.m. and 9:27 a.m. today".

The South Korean military said it was conducting joint analysis with the United States of the latest launches. Experts say the projectiles seem to be multiple rocket launchers, not ballistic missiles.

The incident comes more than a year after the country fired a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile in late November 2017. South Korean and US authorities are analyzing the details of the launch, the agency said.

