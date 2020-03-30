North Korea launches 'successful' rocket test

North Korea on Monday claimed to have test-fired what it called “super-large multiple rocket launchers,” state media reported.

The state-run Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said the tests were carried out “successfully” by the Academy of Defense Science of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Sunday.

"THE TEST-FIRE WAS CONDUCTED SUCCESSFULLY"

However, the state media acknowledged that there were “problems arising in delivering the weapon system to the units of the People's Army”.





Meanwhile, South Korea’s military said the rocket launchers tested by Pyongyang were “similar to its large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system unveiled last year.”.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Monday the “launch system looks different from the North's existing weapon of the same name,” Yonhap News Agency reported.