North Korea tests new nuclear weapon

North Korea said on Thursday that it test-fired a new type of “tactical guided weapon,” in what appeared to be a warning from Kim Jong-un to President Trump that unless once-promising negotiations with Washington resume, the two countries could again be on a collision course.

According to the North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, the country started testinga new type of tactical guided weapon.

The agency did not specify what type of weapon was involved in the test. But there was no evidence the test involved a nuclear detonation or an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The move appeared to be an apparent bid by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to bring deadlocked nuclear talks with the US back to the top of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy agenda.