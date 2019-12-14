taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8128
Euro
6.4637
Altın
1476.56
Borsa
110476.59
Gram Altın
275.979
Bitcoin
42373.38

North Korea to conduct satellite launch test

It was the second such test at the facility in a week.

REUTERS | 14.12.2019 - 11:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

North Korea said it had conducted another test at a satellite launch site on Friday to bolster its strategic nuclear deterrence, North Korean state media outlet KCNA reported on Saturday.

The test was conducted at the Sohae satellite launch site, KCNA said, citing a spokesman for North Korea’s Academy of Defence Science, without specifying what sort of testing occurred.

A "NEW PATH"

KCNA on Sunday said that North Korea had carried out a “very important” test on Dec. 7 at the Sohae satellite launch site, a rocket-testing facility that US officials once said North Korea had promised to close. That KCNA report called the Dec. 7 event a “successful test of great significance.” South Korea’s defense minister Jeong Keong-doo said it was an engine test.

North Korea to conduct satellite launch test

The reported tests come ahead of a year-end deadline North Korea has put forth for the United States to drop its insistence on unilateral denuclearization.

Pyongyang has warned it could take a “new path” amid the stalled talks with the United States. The top US envoy for North Korea is set to arrive in Seoul on Sunday for meetings with South Korean officials.

Analysts said such tests could help North Korea build more reliable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bakan Selçuk: Hiçbir ülkede 52 yaşında emekli olan yok

Bakan Selçuk: Hiçbir ülkede 52 yaşında emekli olan yok

918
Ziraat Bankası'nın Simit Sarayı hamlesi tartışılıyor

Ziraat Bankası'nın Simit Sarayı hamlesi tartışılıyor

448
HDP'li vekilden ilçe başkanına teröriste yardım talimatı

HDP'li vekilden ilçe başkanına teröriste yardım talimatı

143
Tesla, Almanya’daki fabrikasında yılda 500 bin araç üretecek

Tesla, Almanya’daki fabrikasında yılda 500 bin araç üretecek

71
İHA ve SİHA'lar KKTC'den havalanacak

İHA ve SİHA'lar KKTC'den havalanacak

81
TBMM'de AK Partili ve CHP'lilerin 'tek adam' polemiği

TBMM'de AK Partili ve CHP'lilerin 'tek adam' polemiği

154
Davutoğlu'nun prensi İsmail Günaçar kıvırdı

Davutoğlu'nun prensi İsmail Günaçar kıvırdı

211
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir