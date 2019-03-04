taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3778
Euro
6.0938
Altın
1287.39
Borsa
104193.33
Gram Altın
222.622

North Korean hackers hit over 100 targets in US

According to New York Times, North Korean hackers who have targeted American and European businesses for 18 months kept up their attacks last week.

Haber Merkezi | 04.03.2019 - 17:13..
  1. Haberler
  2. Tech
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The attacks, which include efforts to hack into banks, utilities and oil and gas companies, began in 2017, according to researchers at the cybersecurity company McAfee, a time when tensions between North Korea and the US were flaring. But even though both sides have toned down their fiery threats and begun nuclear disarmament talks, the attacks persist.

CYBER ATTACK

The revelation of North Korea’s most recent hacking activity adds new details to the tensions surrounding the summit meeting last week, which ended abruptly without any deals. After their first meeting, 15 months earlier, North Korea had agreed to stop test-firing its missiles.

“For 15 months, they haven’t tested weapons because of this negotiation but over those same 15 months they have not stopped their cyber activity,” said Victor Cha, the Korea chairman at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

North Korean hackers hit over 100 targets in US

With the help of an unnamed foreign law enforcement agency, the McAfee researchers gained access to one of the main computer servers used by the North Korean hackers to stage their attacks.

THE EXACT MOTIVE OF THE  ATTACKS WAS NOT CLEAR

McAfee, which is based in Santa Clara, Calif., would not name the targets of the attacks and said it would make its finding public Sunday. But the firm did provide a map of North Korean hackers’ targets.

They were well-researched and highly focused and, in many cases, aimed at engineers and executives who had broad access to their companies’ computer networks and intellectual property.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gezici Araştırma'nın son anketi

Gezici Araştırma'nın son anketi

324
23 zincir markete soruşturma

23 zincir markete soruşturma

382
CHP'li Taş'ın Öcalan posteri önündeki fotoğrafı ortaya çıktı

CHP'li Taş'ın Öcalan posteri önündeki fotoğrafı ortaya çıktı

161
CHP'nin DSP'ye tepkisi sürüyor

CHP'nin DSP'ye tepkisi sürüyor

153
Şubat ayı enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

Şubat ayı enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

244
İbrahim Kutluay'ın Demet Şener'e ödeyeceği nafaka belli oldu

İbrahim Kutluay'ın Demet Şener'e ödeyeceği nafaka belli oldu

74
Beren Saat eşi Kenan Doğulu'nun konserine gitmedi

Beren Saat eşi Kenan Doğulu'nun konserine gitmedi

49
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir