North Koreans vote in parliamentary elections

North Koreans went to the polls Sunday for an election in which there could be only one winner.

'DEMOCRATIC' ELECTION

Leader Kim Jong Un's ruling Workers' Party has an iron grip on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, as the isolated, nuclear-armed country is officially known.

Polls are held every five years to elect rubber-stamp parliament in North Korea. North Korea held first parliamentary elections in 2014, under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, in which 99.97 percent of all registered voters had participated.

North Korean voters, aged 17 or older, have started to cast their ballots at 9 a.m. local time.

As of 3 p.m. local time, 92.35 percent of all registered voters had cast their ballots, according to North Korea's KCNA news agency.

Voting closed at 6 p.m. local time (0700GMT).