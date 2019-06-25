taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7725
Euro
6.5787
Altın
1429.65
Borsa
95761.12
Gram Altın
264.999

North Macedonia to a member of NATO

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says, North Macedonia meets all standards for NATO membership.

AA | 25.06.2019 - 16:36..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that North Macedonia is to become a full-fledged member by the end of 2019.

N.MACEDONIA WILL BECOME A FULL-FLEDGED MEMBER AT THE LONDAN SUMMIT

Speaking at a news conference, Stoltenberg said that the ratification of the accession protocol for North Macedonia will be completed by December and it will become a full-fledged member at the London Summit.

Stoltenberg's remarks came a day before the start of a two-day defense ministerial meeting in Brussels, where North Macedonia's Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska, is also taking part.

North Macedonia to a member of NATO

"It does not depend on me how fast they will ratify, but it would be very good if they can finish by December when leaders meet in London. If not then, I expect it to happen very soon afterwards," said Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg stressed that North Macedonia meets all standards for NATO membership.

According to him, the membership of North Macedonia in NATO is a signal that the policy of "open doors" is functioning successfully. "NATO enlargement is a great success story that helps to spread prosperity, stability and democracy in Europe," Stoltenberg said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yeşim Salkım'dan Gülben Ergen paylaşımı

Yeşim Salkım'dan Gülben Ergen paylaşımı

100
Ekrem İmamoğlu mal varlığını açıkladı

Ekrem İmamoğlu mal varlığını açıkladı

1219
Memur ve emeklilerin zamlı maaşları

Memur ve emeklilerin zamlı maaşları

312
İstanbul'un kaybedilmesinde çaldılar kampanyasının etkisi

İstanbul'un kaybedilmesinde çaldılar kampanyasının etkisi

395
Hamdi Alkan cenaze tabutuna sarılan eşini fotoğrafladı

Hamdi Alkan cenaze tabutuna sarılan eşini fotoğrafladı

192
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan seçim sonuçları değerlendirmesi

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan seçim sonuçları değerlendirmesi

721
Erdoğan, kabine revizyonu hakkında konuştu

Erdoğan, kabine revizyonu hakkında konuştu

655
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir