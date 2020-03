The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) closed borders to stem the spread of the virus known as COVID-19, its foreign minister said Thursday.

“Entries to our country will be closed to anyone but our citizens as of 14:00 [local time],” Kudret Ozarsay said onTwitter.

Transportation Minister Tolga Atakan said borders will be closed until April 1, and TRNC citizens abroad will be able to enter the country but will be quarantined for 14 days.