taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8835
Euro
6.4987
Altın
1480.21
Borsa
95226.82
Gram Altın
280.321
Bitcoin
48772.21

Norway against Turkey’s suspension from NATO

Norway's premier criticizes Turkey’s anti-terror operation in Syria but rejects calls for cutting ties with Ankara.

AA | 15.10.2019 - 17:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Norway on Tuesday criticized Turkey’s anti-terror operation in northeastern Syria, but dismissed calls for suspending Turkey from the NATO alliance.

"IT'S BETTER TO HAVE TURKEY INSIDE NATO"

"I think it’s better to have Turkey inside NATO than outside NATO," Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Norway against Turkey’s suspension from NATO

"It’s important to have them into our family, and discussion. I think it’s easier to work with them that way," she added.

Solberg expressed concern over the ongoing military operation’s conformity with international law and urged Ankara to cease the operations.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rus basınından Türkiye'ye destek

Rus basınından Türkiye'ye destek

73
YPG sempatizanları Türk mallarına boykot başlattı

YPG sempatizanları Türk mallarına boykot başlattı

293
Meral Akşener, Suriye politikasını eleştirdi

Meral Akşener, Suriye politikasını eleştirdi

320
Meral Akşener'in tepki çeken Erdoğan sözleri

Meral Akşener'in tepki çeken Erdoğan sözleri

587
Trump sahte videoyu paylaşan ABC ile dalga geçti

Trump sahte videoyu paylaşan ABC ile dalga geçti

64
Şenol Güneş: Milletimize umut verdik

Şenol Güneş: Milletimize umut verdik

137
Volkswagen Türkiye’deki fabrika kararını erteledi

Volkswagen Türkiye’deki fabrika kararını erteledi

292
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir