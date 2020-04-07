taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7636
Euro
7.3557
Altın
1654.44
Borsa
94178.86
Gram Altın
360.438
Bitcoin
50103.69

Norway says coronavirus epidemic under control

The Norwegian government announced three weeks ago emergency shutdowns of many public and private institutions, including schools and kindergartens.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Norway says coronavirus epidemic under control

The coronavirus epidemic is “under control” in Norway, the health minister said on Monday, pointing to the low rate of transmission of the disease.

A person carrying the novel coronavirus in Norway contaminates now on average 0.7 other individuals, Bent Hoeie told a news conference. The government’s goal had been to limit the spread to maximum one other person.

THE COUNTRY REPORTS 59 DEATHS

“Before we implemented tough restrictions, every contaminated person in Norway infected 2.5 other individuals on average,” Hoeie said.

“If this development had been allowed to continue, we would probably have been in the same situation that we have seen in some countries in Europe.”

Norway says coronavirus epidemic under control

Local authorities in the capital Oslo and Trondheim, Norway’s third-largest city, have already said they will not reopen schools and nurseries by mid-April because they needed more time to prepare.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Monday the number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 5,755 people, with 59 deaths.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey destroys PKK-planted explosives in Bitlis province
5 kgs of explosives in Bitlis, southeastern Turkey were destroyed bu Turkish security forces.
700 hospital workers infected by coronavirus in Detroit
With nearly 370,000 cases, the US has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections across world.
Death toll climbs to 13,798 in Spain
Despite the problematic data, hospitals in Spain are noticing a downward trend in new cases and ease in overall pressure compared to previous weeks.
Iran records 3,872 coronavirus deaths
The total number of cases climbed to 62,589, with 2,089 new infections, while 3,987 infected people were in a critical condition.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Başörtülü kadının spor yaptığı görüntüler tepki topladı
Başörtülü kadının spor yaptığı görüntüler tepki topladı
685
Çin'e koronadan tazminat davaları başlıyor
Çin'e koronadan tazminat davaları başlıyor
325
Yarbay olduğunu iddia eden kişiden polise hakaret
Yarbay olduğunu iddia eden kişiden polise hakaret
862
Boateng, Almanya'ya gitti
Boateng, Almanya'ya gitti
79
Sancaktepe'deki salgın hastanesinin yapımına başlandı
Sancaktepe'deki salgın hastanesinin yapımına başlandı
201
Bilim Kurulu üyesi, koronavirüs için tarih verdi
Bilim Kurulu üyesi, koronavirüs için tarih verdi
115
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 10 binden fazla kişi öldü
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 10 binden fazla kişi öldü
91
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir