Researchers at Princeton's Program on Science and Global Security created a new simulation shows how the use of nuclear weapon between Russia and US could lead to a worldwide conflict.

Nuclear war simulation shows how Russia-US war may kill millions WATCH

In the video, a Russian nuclear warning shot at a US-NATO coalition leads to a global nuclear war that leads to 91.5 million deaths and injuries.

"This project is motivated by the need to highlight the potentially catastrophic consequences of current US and Russian nuclear war plans. The risk of nuclear war has increased dramatically in the past two years," the project states on its website.