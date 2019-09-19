taraftar değil haberciyiz
Nuclear war simulation shows how Russia-US war may kill millions

The new simulation showed that at least 91 million people in Russia and the US might be killed or injured within hours following a single nuclear warning shot.

Haber Merkezi | 19.09.2019 - 10:45..
Researchers at Princeton's Program on Science and Global Security created a new simulation shows how the use of nuclear weapon between Russia and US could lead to a worldwide conflict.

Nuclear war simulation shows how Russia-US war may kill millions WATCH

In the video, a Russian nuclear warning shot at a US-NATO coalition leads to a global nuclear war that leads to 91.5 million deaths and injuries.

"This project is motivated by the need to highlight the potentially catastrophic consequences of current US and Russian nuclear war plans. The risk of nuclear war has increased dramatically in the past two years," the project states on its website.

