Number of Jakarta flooding victims rises to 43

The death toll from severe flooding and landslides that struck the Indonesian capital Jakarta over the New Year rose to 43, the state-run disaster management agency said Friday.

169 AREAS WILL BE INUNDATED BY FLOODS

The deaths were caused by hypothermia, drowning, electric shocks and landslides, Agus Wibowo, the spokesman of Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency, told reporters. “One person is reportedly missing and five others are waiting to be verified,” he said.

A total of 169 areas were reported to be inundated by floods around Indonesia on Wednesday, with 63 in Jakarta, 97 in West Java and nine spots in western Banten province.

BMKG recorded rainfall intensity on New Year’s Eve at 377 millimeters (mm) per day, the highest since 2007 when it reached 340 mm per day.