taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9716
Euro
6.6655
Altın
1542.2
Borsa
115482.51
Gram Altın
295.629
Bitcoin
43143.88

Number of Jakarta flooding victims rises to 43

The country’s Meteorology and Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicted that heavy rains will continue to hit Jakarta and nearby towns until Jan. 10.

AA | 03.01.2020 - 10:47..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The death toll from severe flooding and landslides that struck the Indonesian capital Jakarta over the New Year rose to 43, the state-run disaster management agency said Friday.

169 AREAS WILL BE INUNDATED BY FLOODS

The deaths were caused by hypothermia, drowning, electric shocks and landslides, Agus Wibowo, the spokesman of Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency, told reporters. “One person is reportedly missing and five others are waiting to be verified,” he said.

Number of Jakarta flooding victims rises to 43

A total of 169 areas were reported to be inundated by floods around Indonesia on Wednesday, with 63 in Jakarta, 97 in West Java and nine spots in western Banten province.

Number of Jakarta flooding victims rises to 43

BMKG recorded rainfall intensity on New Year’s Eve at 377 millimeters (mm) per day, the highest since 2007 when it reached 340 mm per day.

Number of Jakarta flooding victims rises to 43

İlginizi Çekebilir
Australian victims blast PM Morrison
Bushfire victims shouted at Prime Minister at Scott Morrison, called him names and refused to shake his hand until he promised to do more.
Khamenei vows bitter revenge for US
Iran's supreme leader Khamenei vowed severe revenge after US killed the commander of the Islamic Republic’s commander Qasem Soleimani.
Iran's top Iranian general killed in US airstrike
General Qassem Soleimani has been killed following a US air raid at Baghdad's international airport on Friday.
Israel, Cyprus, Greece to sign EastMed deal against Turkey
An agreement for the construction of the EastMed natural gas pipeline is set to be signed on Thursday evening in Athens between Greece, Cyprus and Israel.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD: Bağdat'ta İranlı komutanı vurduk

ABD: Bağdat'ta İranlı komutanı vurduk

286
Bağdat'ta füze saldırısı: İranlı komutan öldürüldü

Bağdat'ta füze saldırısı: İranlı komutan öldürüldü

109
Trump'un Bağdat'taki saldırı sonrası paylaşımı

Trump'un Bağdat'taki saldırı sonrası paylaşımı

90
Hamaney Twitter üzerinden Trump'a cevap verdi

Hamaney Twitter üzerinden Trump'a cevap verdi

62
Yangınzedeler tatil yapan Avustralya Başbakanına öfkeli

Yangınzedeler tatil yapan Avustralya Başbakanına öfkeli

121
Memur ve emeklilerin 2020'de alacakları zam oranı

Memur ve emeklilerin 2020'de alacakları zam oranı

69
Hamaney'den intikam cümleleri

Hamaney'den intikam cümleleri

160
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir