taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6967
Euro
6.4545
Altın
1389.3
Borsa
99083.66
Gram Altın
254.843

NY hosts largest pride parades in the history of the gay-rights movement

New York threw a massive LGBTQ Pride march as other cities including San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle.

REUTERS | 01.07.2019 - 13:01..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Millions lined the streets of New York on Sunday to wave rainbow flags, celebrate the movement toward LGBTQ equality and renew calls for action in what organizers billed as the largest gay pride celebration in history.

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE TAKE TO THE STREETS

Some 150,000 parade marchers and an estimated 4 million spectators commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that triggered the modern LGBTQ movement, with corporate sponsorship and police protection that would have been unthinkable half a century ago.

NY hosts largest pride parades in the history of the gay-rights movement

Similar parades were being held around the world, with celebratory events in liberal democracies and growing fights for equality in other places.

NY hosts largest pride parades in the history of the gay-rights movement

North Macedonia held its first gay pride march on Saturday. In Singapore, marchers called for scrapping a law banning gay sex. In Turkey, members of Istanbul’s gay and transgender community gathered for a small rally that ended with tear gas and rubber bullets on Sunday after their annual march was banned for the fifth consecutive year.

NY hosts largest pride parades in the history of the gay-rights movement

The festivities were set to conclude on Sunday night with closing ceremonies at Times Square and a waterfront concert by Madonna.

NY hosts largest pride parades in the history of the gay-rights movement

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
KKTC'de patlama meydana geldi

KKTC'de patlama meydana geldi

222
Libya'dan Türkiye'ye açıklama: 6 kişiden haberimiz yok

Libya'dan Türkiye'ye açıklama: 6 kişiden haberimiz yok

323
İç karışıklıktaki Libya: Öne çıkan 4 silahlı güç var

İç karışıklıktaki Libya: Öne çıkan 4 silahlı güç var

70
Erdoğan: Trump'tan S-400 için yaptırım duymadım

Erdoğan: Trump'tan S-400 için yaptırım duymadım

178
John Obi Mikel, Trabzonspor'a transfer oldu

John Obi Mikel, Trabzonspor'a transfer oldu

44
İstanbul'un trafik yoğunluğunda son durum

İstanbul'un trafik yoğunluğunda son durum

63
Erdoğan, Macron ile yaptığı görüşmeyi anlattı

Erdoğan, Macron ile yaptığı görüşmeyi anlattı

284
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir