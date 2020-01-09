Official: US receives advance warning of Iranian missiles

The US received advance warning of Iranian missiles that hit two Iraqi military bases hosting American forces, according to a defense official Wednesday.

"WARNING SYSTEM HAD DETECTED THE MISSILES"

"US early warning systems detected the incoming ballistic missiles well in advance, providing US and coalition forces adequate time to appropriate force protection measures," the official told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

The US sustained no casualties when Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles in retaliation for the American assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the corps' former Quds Force commander.

The CNN network reported that Iran warned Iraqi officials that the attack would begin. That officials reportedly informed US troops about the Iranian attacks.