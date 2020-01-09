taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9134
Euro
6.5758
Altın
1544.55
Borsa
112876.05
Gram Altın
295.755
Bitcoin
46736.96

Official: US receives advance warning of Iranian missiles

The advance warning provided the US, coalition troops 'adequate time to appropriate force protection measures,' says the official.

AA | 09.01.2020 - 09:42..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The US received advance warning of Iranian missiles that hit two Iraqi military bases hosting American forces, according to a defense official Wednesday.

"WARNING SYSTEM HAD DETECTED THE MISSILES"

"US early warning systems detected the incoming ballistic missiles well in advance, providing US and coalition forces adequate time to appropriate force protection measures," the official told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

Official: US receives advance warning of Iranian missiles

The US sustained no casualties when Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles in retaliation for the American assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the corps' former Quds Force commander.

The CNN network reported that Iran warned Iraqi officials that the attack would begin. That officials reportedly informed US troops about the Iranian attacks.

İlginizi Çekebilir
No American casualties in Iranian strike, Trump says
In his speech on Wednesday, Trump said Americans should be "extremely grateful and happy" that there were no US casualties.
International community should act to stop attacks on Tripoli
Head of Libya's UN-recognized government meets EU officials on ongoing situations.
Iran refuses to give black boxes to Boeing
All 167 passengers and nine crew members on the plane died in the Ukrainian plane crash on Wednesday. The plane was bound for Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.
No casualties in Iran missile strike, Iraqi authorities say
The Interior Ministry of the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq confirmed no casualties in the US base the attack.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Avustralya'da 10 bin yabani deve vurulacak

Avustralya'da 10 bin yabani deve vurulacak

265
İtalya Başbakanı Conte, darbeci Hafter ile görüştü

İtalya Başbakanı Conte, darbeci Hafter ile görüştü

86
NATO, Orta Doğu'daki ağırlığını artıracak

NATO, Orta Doğu'daki ağırlığını artıracak

54
ABD'den BM'ye İran mektubu

ABD'den BM'ye İran mektubu

60
Bağdat'ta yeşil bölgeye füze saldırıları

Bağdat'ta yeşil bölgeye füze saldırıları

25
Kroos kornerden gol attı

Kroos kornerden gol attı

9
Anne ve 3 çocuğunu yangından komuşları kurtardı

Anne ve 3 çocuğunu yangından komuşları kurtardı

10
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir