taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3777
Euro
6.1017
Altın
1239.95
Borsa
90481
Gram Altın
214.338

OIC calls on Australia to review decision on Jerusalem

Islamic body says 'illegal move' violates UN resolutions, the status of the city.

AA | 17.12.2018 - 14:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called Australia's decision to recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel an “illegal move” that violates UN resolutions on the status of the city.

In a written statement on Sunday, the Islamic body -- rejecting all attempts that would prejudice the legal status of the city -- stressed that Jerusalem was an integral part of Palestinian territories occupied by Israel in 1967.

AUSTRALIA SHOULD RESPECT INTERNATIONAL RESOLUTIONS

The OIC called on Australia to respect international resolutions and to review its decision. The Palestinian National Council (PNC) also condemned the decision in a statement, calling it an “invalid” move that violates international resolutions.

Stating that the decision was an "attack on Palestinian people living in Jerusalem", PNC called on Australia to recognize an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as capital, based on 1967 borders.

On Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced his country's decision to formally recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

OIC calls on Australia to review decision on Jerusalem

Morrison said Australia would not move its embassy until peace is established between Israel and Palestine.

Tension has been running high in the occupied Palestinian territories since last year when U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might one day serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yunanistan Ege'de SİHA'lara karşı servet harcayacak

Yunanistan Ege'de SİHA'lara karşı servet harcayacak

56
İlber Ortaylı’dan gençlere: Memleketi terk etmeyin

İlber Ortaylı’dan gençlere: Memleketi terk etmeyin

214
Çelik İş Sendikası: Asgari ücret 2 bin lira olmalı

Çelik İş Sendikası: Asgari ücret 2 bin lira olmalı

202
Uğur Dündar'ın İstiklal Caddesi izlenimleri

Uğur Dündar'ın İstiklal Caddesi izlenimleri

172
Hadise'den Beyazıt Öztürk paylaşımı

Hadise'den Beyazıt Öztürk paylaşımı

26
Arap medyasında Fırat'ın doğusuna operasyon

Arap medyasında Fırat'ın doğusuna operasyon

40
Meclis'te yine gerginlik yaşandı

Meclis'te yine gerginlik yaşandı

64
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir