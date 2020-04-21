taraftar değil haberciyiz
Oil prices drop below zero

Trump described a historic drop in oil prices as short-term and stemming from a financial squeeze, adding the administration would consider stopping oil shipments from Saudi Arabia to lift the market.

US crude oil futures collapsed below $0 on Monday for the first time in history, amid a coronavirus-induced supply glut, ending the day at a stunning minus $37.63 a barrel as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil.

OIL BARRELS COME TO BE WORTH LESS THAN NOTHING

Brent crude, the international benchmark, also slumped, but that contract was nowhere near as weak because more storage is available worldwide.

While US oil prices are trading in negative territory for the first time ever, it is unclear whether that will trickle down to consumers, who typically see lower oil prices translate into cheaper gasoline at the pump.

As billions of people around the globe stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, physical demand for crude has dried up, creating a global supply glut.

Prices have been pressured for weeks with the coronavirus outbreak hammering demand while Saudi Arabia and Russia fought a price war and pumped more. The two sides agreed more than a week ago to cut supply by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), but that will not quickly reduce the global glut.

Saudi Arabia is considering applying oil cuts as soon as possible, rather than starting from May, a Wall Street Journal reporter said on Twitter, citing sources.

İlginizi Çekebilir
US records 40,585 deaths from coronavirus
More than 67,000 people have recovered in the US, according to the data.
Merkel calls for vigilance as Germany loosens measures
The country has flattened the curve of new infections and last week said it had got the spread under control.
Worst is yet ahead of us, WHO warns
WHO director reiterated his calls for global solidarity and national unity and warned that if this does not happen, more people will die.
US to need 20 million daily virus tests, officials say
The Harvard study warned that if social distancing alone is used to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus until a vaccine is developed, the economy will need to be shut down for up to a year.
