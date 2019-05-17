Oil prices higher amid tensions in Middle East

Crude oil prices opened with gains on Friday, as tension in the Middle East continues to escalate.

AN INCREASE IN THE PRICE OF OIL

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $72.88 per barrel at 0614 GMT with a 0.59 percent gain after it closed Thursday at $72.45 a barrel. American benchmark West Texas International was trading higher at $63.02 a barrel at the same time.

A drone that attacked two oil-pumping stations in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday provoked concerns over secure crude supply from the region. Attacks on the Kingdom's two oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday also added to supply uncertainty.

Tehran-backed Yemeni rebel group Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks on the Saudi oil infrastructure. In response on Thursday, Saudi forces launched airstrikes on Houthi targets in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa in Yemen.

Meanwhile, prices remain high ahead of an OPEC and non-OPEC meeting this weekend where the future of the supply reduction deal will be discussed.