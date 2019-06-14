taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8675
Euro
6.6218
Altın
1353.88
Borsa
90501.48
Gram Altın
254.95

Oil tanker attacks increase tensions in Gulf of Uman

The Trump administration has pursued a number of actions meant to scuttle the agreement, including the re-imposition of US sanctions on Iranian oil.

AA | 14.06.2019 - 09:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Attacks on oil tankers and violence have risen in the Gulf region since the US administration re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil this spring.

TENSIONS ARE RISING IN THE GULF

In April, Washington announced that it would end waivers for sanctions on countries importing oil from Iran.

The move came as a part of the White House’s policy of exerting “maximum pressure” on Iran with a view to bringing the country’s petroleum revenue to zero. Since then, the region has been rocked by several separate attacks, including the latest on Thursday when two oil tankers were targeted in the Gulf of Oman.

Oil tanker attacks increase tensions in Gulf of Uman

The attack came only one day after Yemeni Iran-back Houthi rebels targeted Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia and left dozens of people injured. Also, last month, four oil tankers were sabotaged and Saudi oil facilities were targeted.

Oil tanker attacks increase tensions in Gulf of Uman

The strait is one of the global oil trade’s most important waterways. The lion’s share of petroleum from the region’s top producers including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait  passes through the strait en route to oil-thirsty markets in the Far East.

On Thursday, two oil tankers were targeted in the Gulf of Oman amidst heightened tensions in the region. According to Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the two tankers have sustained damage, leading to the evacuation of 44 personnel to Iran's Bandar-e-Jask seaport.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD tanker saldırısının olduğu yere destoyer gönderiyor

ABD tanker saldırısının olduğu yere destoyer gönderiyor

144
Rusya'dan polislerin Türkiye'de tatil yapmasına onay

Rusya'dan polislerin Türkiye'de tatil yapmasına onay

35
Rumlar'dan Türk sondaj gemisi mürettebatına tutuklama kararı

Rumlar'dan Türk sondaj gemisi mürettebatına tutuklama kararı

58
Canlı yayında 'bunak' tartışması

Canlı yayında 'bunak' tartışması

34
Ağıla düşen yıldırım hayvanları telef etti

Ağıla düşen yıldırım hayvanları telef etti

11
Yeni askerlik sisteminde 12 celp dönemi olacak

Yeni askerlik sisteminde 12 celp dönemi olacak

34
Mustafa Denizli, Traktör Sazi'ye imza attı

Mustafa Denizli, Traktör Sazi'ye imza attı

27
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir