Oldest passenger of Turkish Airlines crossed continents

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) hosted the oldest passenger in its history as a 102-year-old Nepalese woman traveled from Nepal to the US.

Together with her son and her daughter-in-law, Ang Phurba Sherpini traveled from Kathmandu to Boston on Friday with a layover at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport.

CELEBRATED BIRTHDAY ON THE FLIGHT

Speaking to the press at the airport with the translation of her son Ngawang Norbu Sherpa, Sherpini said that her flight was comfortable as she arrived from Kathmandu in Istanbul in her traditional clothes. "I had a very good time traveling on a THY plane. The flight crew was very kind to me," she added.

Sherpini said that she is living in the U.S. but traveled to Nepal’s capital to visit her 99-year-old sister. Sherpini added that she celebrated her birthday with a cake on Jan. 3 in THY’s Kathmandu-Istanbul flight. Sherpa, for his part, said that the family preferred to fly with THY as it was the best price offer and connection.

Stating that he informed THY in advance on his travel plans with a 102-year-old passenger, Sherpa said that the company helped him by providing a business class seat to ease the journey of his mother.

