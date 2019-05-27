taraftar değil haberciyiz
One child killed in Syria

According to the sources, regime forces and Iran-backed militias shelled the village of Dana, west of Al-Bab, killing a three-year-old child and injuring two people a child and a woman.

AA | 27.05.2019 - 16:28..
A Syrian child was killed in regime artillery shelling on the opposition-held town of Al-Bab in northern Syria, according to local sources on Monday.

A CHILD KILLED

Clashes broke out between regime forces and fighters of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) during a regime raid on the village of Tadef, the sources said.

Al-Bab was largely cleared of terrorist elements in 2016 as part of the Turkish military’s Operation Euphrates Shield. Since 2016, Turkey has conducted two major military operations in northwestern Syria Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch with the aim of purging the region of terrorist groups.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

