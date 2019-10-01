taraftar değil haberciyiz
One dead, 10 injured in attack at Finnish college

The attack happened at the Savon vocational college inside a shopping centre.

01.10.2019
One person has died in a violent incident in a college located in a shopping center in Kuopio in eastern Finland on Tuesday, police said.

Officers used firearms in the incident and one person has been taken into custody.

TEN INJURED, TWO SERIOUSLY

"One dead body has been found at the college premises of Kuopio Herman," police said on Twitter. They gave no further details on what had happened or what provoked the violence.

One dead, 10 injured in attack at Finnish college

Local news agency STT reported that ten people had been taken to hospital after the incident.

It took place at the Savo Vocational College located in the Herman shopping centre in Kuopio, police said.

One dead, 10 injured in attack at Finnish college

