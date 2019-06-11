taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7731
Euro
6.5416
Altın
1326.12
Borsa
94461.66
Gram Altın
246.28

One dead in helicopter crash on Manhattan building

One person was killed when a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a building in Manhattan.

AA | 11.06.2019 - 09:38..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A helicopter was forced into an emergency landing Monday and crashed on top of a 54-story building in Manhattan, according to New York City officials.

HELICOPTER CRASHES ONTO ROOF OF NEW YORK BUILDING

"Fire Department of New York members are operating on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash landing," the fire department said on Twitter.

The pilot of the helicopter is believed to be the sole fatality in the crash in foggy conditions, according to multiple reports.

One dead in helicopter crash on Manhattan building

The crash created a fire in the building that fire officials said has since been extinguished, however, personnel are still on scene due to the fuel leakage from the helicopter, which could cause the fire to reignite.

One dead in helicopter crash on Manhattan building

People in the building felt it shake as the helicopter made a crash landing, according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

One dead in helicopter crash on Manhattan building

"The President has been briefed on the helicopter crash in Manhattan and continues to monitor the situation," the White House said in a statement.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Türk pilotlarının F-35 eğitimi sonlandırıldı

Türk pilotlarının F-35 eğitimi sonlandırıldı

581
Esad ordusuna yeni uçakların geleceğini duyurdu

Esad ordusuna yeni uçakların geleceğini duyurdu

59
F-35 projesi tehlikeye girdi

F-35 projesi tehlikeye girdi

146
İzlanda'nın geç bildirim bahanesi yalan çıktı

İzlanda'nın geç bildirim bahanesi yalan çıktı

58
Amerika'nın kararından sonra Su-57 yeniden gündemde

Amerika'nın kararından sonra Su-57 yeniden gündemde

92
İzlanda-Türkiye maçı muhtemel 11'leri

İzlanda-Türkiye maçı muhtemel 11'leri

42
Süleyman Soylu’dan ABD’ye: Size haraç vermeyeceğiz

Süleyman Soylu’dan ABD’ye: Size haraç vermeyeceğiz

81
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir