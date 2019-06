One die in Swiss Alps resort accidents

The workers were struck by cables when a temporary brace attached to the main cable of a gondola failed, police in the central canton of Obwalden said.

NO TOURISTS WERE INVOLVED

Two workers suffered serious injuries, while another suffered moderate injuries, police said. The three others were slightly hurt, and the three most seriously injured were taken on rescue helicopters to hospitals.

No tourists were involved in the incident, said a spokesman for the publicly listed cable car company Bergbahnen Engelberg Truebsee Titlis Bet AG, which operates the lifts at the resort 35 km (22 miles) south of the city of Lucerne.

No gondolas were attached to the main cable at the time of the accident as the lift had been shuttered due to planned routine maintenance, the spokesman said.

Police said investigators from the Forensic Institute of Zurich, which investigates accidents and criminal cases, would examine the cause of the incident.